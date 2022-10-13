JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday morning, Jackson County dispatchers received a call of shots fired in the 7800 block of Lake Seminole Road, north of Sneads.

Law enforcement were unable to locate the suspect and were given a description of the vehicle the suspect may be driving.

A Sneads officer spotted the vehicle and tried to make contact, but the suspect fled, ending up back at the residence officers initially responded to.

“Upon pulling into the driveway of the residence, the Sneads police officer was right behind him, and shortly thereafter, the Sneads police officer came under fire from the suspect, at which time shots were returned and eventually the suspect fled into the home and a short time later, the Sneads police officer and the deputies were able to get him out and bring him into custody,” Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield said.

First aid was rendered on scene and EMS transported the suspect to a local hospital.

Officials said no motive is known at this time.

“What makes somebody shoot at the police, who knows?” Edenfield said. “The police shot back and he was hit. No law enforcement officers were hit thankfully and why do people do things like this? Who knows. Obviously, he’s got some issues.”

This is the second officer-involved shooting for the Sneads police department in three months.

Sgt. Brett Preston was shot several times while responding to a disturbance call in late July.

“It makes us focus more on officer safety whenever they are responding to calls,” Sneads Police Chief Michael Miller said. “It makes us think more about what we could be potentially going into. It is very out of the norm for this area especially to have stuff like this happen as close together as it has so it just makes us more vigilant in just ensuring that we stay as safe as possible.”

Officials said the suspect faces fleeing and eluding officers and an open charge of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer.

The investigation has been turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement since the incident was officer-involved.