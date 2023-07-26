FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – This week is your last chance to head over to the E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center in Freeport before it closes down for the rest of the summer.

The wildlife center is open Thursday, July 27th, Friday, July 28th, and Saturday, July 29th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You’ll have the opportunity to view different types of birds, reptiles, and other wildlife like foxes and bobcats.

Although the center is closing to the public for the remainder of the summer, there will still be opportunities to visit throughout the year.

“We do have our seasonal events such as ‘Fallapalooza’ coming up in September, as well as a ‘Winter Extravaganza’, and a ‘Nothin’ Funner than Summer’ event that we do every May,” said E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center Assistant Director Ashlyn Stanford. “We also do have our night hike in October. We do also have a ‘Birds and Brews’ event where we will have local breweries out here in January. And then for our members-only events, we do a breakfast as well as camping in the exhibit hall.”

Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for kids ages 4 to 12, and free for those 3 and under.

For more information on the E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center and how to become a member, click here.