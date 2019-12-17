Smitty’s Barbecue puts airplane back on roof after sustaining damage in Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A home-town landmark has been restored after being damaged in Hurricane Michael.

Smitty’s Barbecue put the airplane back on the roof on Monday afternoon, more than a year after it was damaged during the hurricane.

Owner Susan Craven said it’s been the most asked question by visitors; if it would ever be put back up.

Craven said it was fixed with the help of F&F Fabrication and her husband and daughter, who hand-painted it to look like the original.

“I feel very blessed, I’m very happy that the plane is back up there,” said Craven. “It feels like we have our topper back on our Christmas tree. It’s like the final piece of the puzzle is finally there.”

The plane was put back on the roof on Monday afternoon, with help from Duncan Signs and Lighting.