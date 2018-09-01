Smash and Grab Burglary Suspects Arrested Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - <Bay County Sheriff's Office>

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Panama City Police Department responded to multiple vehicle burglaries at Bay County churches and nightclubs during the overnight hours of August 29 into the early morning hours of August 30, 2018. The burglaries were the kind called “Smash and Grab”. Windows of the vehicles were smashed and personal property was taken. Surveillance video at a nightclub on 15th Street captured video of a black male and a black female driving a light in color SUV. They were identified as possible suspects.

On August 30 at about 10:30 am, deputies responded to a gas station on Hwy 231 in reference to a battery. Another deputy in the area spotted a light colored SUV leaving the area. It had four occupants inside. The deputy conducted a traffic stop.

The vehicle was a rental car. None of the four occupants had a valid driver’s license. Since two of the occupants were juveniles, a parent was contacted to come get them. It was then the deputy realized it was the same light-colored SUV and the two adults were the suspects seen with the SUV on the surveillance video from the night before. One of the suspects was still wearing the same shirt and shoes as in the video. All four occupants were transported to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office where they were interviewed and arrested.

John Octavion Brooks, age 21, of Columbus, Georgia, was charged with three counts of Burglary, Larceny, Filing a False Report, Giving False Information to LEO, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License. Kimberly Smith, age 21, of Columbus Georgia, was charged with three counts of Accessory to Burglary. Elijah Smith, age 16, of Columbus, Georgia, was charged with three counts of Accessory to Burglary and Grand Theft. Another juvenile, a female, also of Columbus, Georgia, was charged with three counts of Accessory to Burglary.

The investigation continues and additional charges are pending.