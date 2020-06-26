Slim Chickens opens in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–If you’re looking to get your hands on some tasty new food, a new restaurant is open for business.

Slim Chickens on West 23rd Street in Panama City opened it’s doors to the community on Thursday.

Slim Chickens serves all kinds of delicious food, everything from fried chicken to buffalo wings and handmade dipping sauces.

Aside from bringing even more southern food to the area, the new location in Panama City will also create 75 new jobs.

Slim Chickens has over 100 restaurants across the United States. The Panama City restaurant is their first location in all of Florida.

