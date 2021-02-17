Slim Chickens expansion to include Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach and Callaway

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — While some have stopped or slowed during the pandemic others see a chance to move forward and expand.

“It’s a tough time,” said Chris McMillian, the owner of Florida’s first Slim Chickens franchise. “We gotta push through.”

Slim chickens opened a second restaurant in Lynn Haven this week. The fast-food eatery proved popular in Panama City. The first Florida location opened on 23rd Street in June of last year. That opening caused a stir and was just a few months in the coronavirus shutdown.

“If you are looking for that down-to-earth country home cooking, southern at heart, that’s us. That’s Slim Chickens all the way,” McMillian said.

He added that his faith and the response from this community keeps him focused on expansion.

“We’ve got to push through it’s not going to be like it has been in the past. But we do think the light in the future is going to be much brighter,” he said.

Three more stores are expected to be open by the end of the year. Those stores will be in Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach, and Callaway.

“We want to be a beacon as best as we can and every way we can,” he said.

McMillian is the latest local business leader who sees abundant opportunities. In November, News 13 reported that multi-business owner Bob Amin was opening three Fazoli restaurants in the Panama City area. McMillian says the Pensacola and Lynn Haven locations will create 75 jobs.

“I think we all realize that there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he added.