Skatepark coming to Panama City, virtual workshop to be held this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–The City of Panama City will be holding a virtual workshop Wednesday night to discuss the construction of a brand new skatepark coming to the city.

Residents will be able to log on via Zoom and share their thoughts on the possible design options. The skatepark will be built in downtown Panama City by a professional skate park construction company called New Line Skate Parks.

Local skateboarders say they can’t wait to put the new park to the test.

“We’re definitely excited for it, it feels like we’ve been waiting a long time for it you know we’ve heard rumors and stuff so a lot of us are really ready,” said Taylor Johnson, a local skateboarder.

In 2018, the city lifted the ban on skateparks and directed city staff to begin designing a new park. They say the project will cost around $240,000.

The skatepark will be built on the corner of Jenks Avenue and W. 6th Street behind the BD Emporium Convenience Store.

The workshop is meant to give residents a say in the final product.

“The meetings going to consist of having several design concepts and then we ask input on what design they like and what they’d like to see in downtown Panama City,” said Sean DePalma, the Panama City Quality of Life Director.

DePalma says the new park will feature grind posts and areas for skaters to improve their skills.

Skateboarders believe it will provide a safer alternative to traveling out of town and visiting other parks.

“Parents would know where their kids are at if they’re actually going to skate and not just being out on the streets going out to other places,” said Johnson.

The skatepark is expected to be completed by October 2020.

The workshop will be Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. To attend, you can visit Panama City’s website and you’ll find the Zoom registration link on the city’s calendar. If you can’t attend, you can still have your voice heard by filling out a survey. That survey can also be found on the city’s website.