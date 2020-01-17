Six sea turtles released into Gulf of Mexico

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Six sea turtles made the trip from Massachusetts to Bay County and then to their new home in St. George Island.

These turtles, along with 20 more came to the Gulf World Marine Institute (GMWI) here in Panama City Beach this past November.

Along with the team from GWMI, residents lined the beach at St. George Island State Park to see the turtles be released into the gulf Thursday morning.

This group of turtles came down from the north after being what is called ‘cold-stunned,’ which basically means they’re in water 50 degrees Fahrenheit or less.

“What happens at that 50 degrees mark is their bodies start to stop functioning properly, it’s similar to hypothermia in people, basically all of their energy is focused on the internal organs to keep them alive but it means they become lethargic, slow-moving, they can’t swim as nicely,” said Stranding Coordinator Lauren Albrittain.

Albrittain says it’s encouraging to see so many people come and experience the turtles getting their second chance at life.

“The more people that I can talk to and educate, the more people that can walk away having a little bit more understanding about the incredible species that we are working with and their importance with the eco-system in the Gulf of Mexico and the reason that’s important is because hopefully, it inspires them to want to help protect that habitat more because we’re all part of the same planet and that just helps them to have a better understanding of their part in it and how to work to help these animals.”

The Gulf World Marine Institute is based at Gulf World on Panama City Beach.

To learn more about the non-profit, click here.