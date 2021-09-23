Simple acts can save lives from suicide

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, and according to SAVE. ORG, an organization geared toward suicide awareness, suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States. According to Jennifer Davis, a psychiatric nurse at Life Management, 30-50 people die of suicide in Bay County each year. That’s an average of one person a week.

Davis said that paying attention is one of the most important things to remember as warning signs can be hard to spot.

“Sometimes they can be linked to a traumatic event or chronic illness. Signs could be as simple as someone acting off, sleeping too much, or making statements associated with feeling worthless and like a burden,” said Davis.

She also said it is important as a caregiver to constantly check-in with loved ones who may have expressed suicidal thoughts and feelings.

“You have to remember that if someone has expressed these thoughts to you, this is your chance to help them,” said Davis.

Davis also said that Life Management has a 24-Hour Crisis Line for those who need help and can be reached at (850) 522-4485.

Life Management also offers a free mental health screening online which is completely anonymous and can help you connect to mental health services. A link to that can be found here.