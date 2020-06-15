Silver alert issued by WCSO for 77-year-Santa Rosa Beach woman

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert for a misssing 77-year-old from Santa Rosa Beach.

Ruth Barras Kirst was last seen leaving her home on Wilderness Way Sunday evening in her red Kia Optima, Florida tag 0639IB, and has not been seen since.

Kirst, described as a white female with long gray hair, blue eyes, 5’4″ tall, and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She was weating a green Northface shirt with a camera on it, grey quarter length pants, and blue Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on Kirst’s location is urged to contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 892-8111 or your local law enforcement agency.