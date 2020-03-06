Short-term rentals could possibly be regulated by the state

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Tourism is a nearly $5 billion industry in Walton County and 75% of visitors stay in short-term rentals. An industry that the local government has regulated up until this point. Now, some members of the Florida House and Senate are looking to change that and hand control over to the state.

Some members of the Florida Senate and House are looking to pass HB 1011 and SB 1128. Two bills that would require the state to regulate short-term vacation rentals like those listed on Airbnb and VRBO.​

“I don’t see how it can happen, every county’s different, every town is different,” said Preston Morelock, a short-term rental host.​

Morelock is a super host on airbnb, renting out two properties in Santa Rosa Beach and Miramar Beach.​ He and many others are against the proposed bill. They believe local regulation is the way to go.​

“These aren’t hotels, so you can’t really treat it like a one size fits all, you’ve got some people renting their bedrooms, I’ve seen tree houses you can rent and airstreams,” Morelock said.​

Walton County is home to some of the top neighborhoods listed on vacation rental sites.

​”About 75% of our visitors are staying not in hotels but rather in beach rentals or VRBO’s,” said David Demarest, the Director of Marketing & Communications for the Walton County TDC.

​The proposed legislation could impact how the county handles tourism.​

“I think its best if you can make the regulations more specific and home rule is the best for that,” Demarest said.​

Demarest says taking a local approach is best for property owners, tourists, and the county it’s self.​

“If your local officials are making the changes, then your voice is stronger, you’ve got a bigger voice and you can go see someone in their office,” Damerest said.​

As of Tuesday, the bill advanced in the House, but has been postponed in the Senate, possibly until 2021.