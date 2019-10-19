Shooting suspect turns herself into police

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two victims are injured and one person is behind bars after a shooting in Walton county.

According to the sheriff’s office, 21-year-old Glenda “Nook” Hamilton was identified as a suspect after they found a 19-year-old victim with wounds to the leg and another 18-year-old victim with severe wounds to the ear from being hit with a pistol on Wednesday evening.

Later that night Hamilton turned herself into the Defuniak Springs police department.

She is currently charged with aggravated battery and is being held on a $75,000 dollar bond.

More charges are expected.

