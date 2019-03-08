Shooting Suspect Surrenders

Liberty County, Fla. - A suspect in a shooting in Liberty County has surrendered to law enforcement, officials wrote in a news release.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Friday Wilbert Henry Mason surrendered at the Liberty County Jail and was taken into custody by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Mason was initially charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and he has been booked on the additional charges of attempted second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. The investigation of this incident remains active.

Mason is being held at the Liberty County Jail pending his first appearance hearing.

The victim, in this case, remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition.