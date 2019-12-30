Shooting on Thomas Drive leaves victim with critical injuries

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Sunday night Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting.

It happened off of Thomas Drive in the intersection of Quarts Street and Sunset Avenue.

“We were dispatched to a shooting out here on the east end of Panama City Beach. We got here and secured the crime scene and provided first aid to the victim inside the residence,” said Lieutenant Billy Byrd.

Neighbors at the scene said the victim is a white male in his 30’s.

Deputies from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office say there were at least three confirmed gunshot wounds to the victim.

“He has several gunshot wounds to his abdomen and his leg area,” said Lt. Byrd.

He was immediately transferred to Bay Medical Center after the shooting with severe injuries.

BCSO says, “According to witnesses, three black males knocked on the door of the victim’s home. When the door was answered, they asked for the victim. They were told he was unavailable, and the door was shut. The three males then pushed open the door, entered the home, and shot the victim multiple times. One of the suspects is about 5’6″, the other two were taller.”

Deputies are still looking for the male suspects who neighbors saw flee the scene in a white Mercedes.

“Several neighbors that we have talked to have heard several gunshots and ultimately went out to investigate. A couple of the neighbors have confirmed that they saw some individuals running away from the residence, and that’s some information that we’re tracking down through our neighborhood canvases, trying to figure out if we can use video surveillance or anything like that to see if we can track some folks down,” said Lt. Byrd.

Sheriff’s deputies say they do not believe there is any danger to the public, and that this was an isolated incident.

“We think it was targeted. Just based on some information that we have obtained. We think it was a targeted residence so nothing that the community needs to be worried about at this time. You know how the grapevine is though, stuff spreads. So if anyone gets any information that may help us track these individuals down, it would be greatly appreciated,” said Lt. Byrd.