Bay County (WMBB) – One person has been shot in Bay County near Quarts Street and Sunset Avenue. That person has been transported to Bay Medical Sacred Heart with multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities are searching for the suspect. No information on the suspect has been released at this time.

