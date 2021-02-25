Shooting near Oakland Terrace Park

UPDATE 9:45 P.M. — The scene was cleared around 8:45 p.m., both Panama City Police Department and Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were investigating.

People in the area say they heard multiple gunshots and saw a light colored vehicle drive away.

Police say there were no victims in the shooting and they do not believe there is any danger to the general public.

Police say they believe the suspects involved are in custody.

More details as they become available.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Panama City Police and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of a Thursday evening shooting at the Oakland Terrace Park, where a team of softball players was practicing.

No injuries reported.