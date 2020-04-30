Shooting death under investigation in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting.

Deputies say they were called to Lazy Bone Drive in Vernon on Wednesday evening in response to a man suffering from a gunshot wound in his chest.

Deputies administered first aid while awaiting medics to transport the victim to the hospital, where the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

A female on scene identified as Brandy Landers stated that she had shot her husband, Christopher Landers, deputies wrote.

Information developed during the investigation and interview, show that this is a domestic-related incident.

At the time, investigators are still actively pursuing all leads in the case.

Investigators continue to gather evidence and are speaking with family and neighbors to determine the events leading to the incident.