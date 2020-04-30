Shipwreck Raw Bar donates meals to Gulf County first responders

ST. JOE BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders and medical staff have had to put themselves on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic each and every day. One Gulf County restaurant is trying to pay back the favor.

The Shipwreck Raw Bar partnered with the Lookout Lounge to throw in donations to provide meals to first responders and medical workers in the area.

Restaurant employees have been going around to places like PanCare, the Gulf County Sheriffs Office, EMS, hospitals, police and fire departments.

“I think everybody understands the reality of this situation. anytime you have something like this, somebody has to step up, and these are the guys that are doing that,” said Shipwreck Raw Bar Owner, Tony Whitfield.

Gulf County Beaches Fire Department Captain, Jay Smith says he could not be more appreciative.

“It’s very humbling, because we all do this because we have a passion for helping the community and its just something we do,” said Gulf Beaches Fire Dept. Captain, Jay Smith.

“We were social distancing and realized that there’s people in the county that are taking care of us that are not able to socially distance. So we just wanted to do something to pay back a little bit,” said Whitfield.

So far, Raw Bar staff say they have given out around 200 meals.