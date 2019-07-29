Shipwreck Island named 3rd best water park in America

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — July 28th is national water park day, and with residents and visitors looking for ways to beat the heat this summer, many head over to Panama City Beach’s own Shipwreck Island.

It has been voted as America’s third best water park by Trip Advisor two years in a row. The 20 acre water park attracts people of all ages; ‘The Great Shipwreck” ride, where participants can jump off a pirate ship and zip-line atop a glimmering pool below, is a park favorite.

“There’s not another one out there anywhere else and that kind of makes us a little unique,” said the park’s general manager, Buddy Wilkes.

He says when it comes to park visitors, they’re more like family.

“We just have that family connection,” he said. “That is really how we maintain a ranking on the list like that.”

Shipwreck Island is ranked only behind Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach.

Nicole Steinman has been bringing her son here since he was a year old.

“We come almost every single weekend,” she said. “The kids play, they laugh and we don’t really have to worry about it. It’s a great family atmosphere.”

As temperatures climb during the summer months, staying cool becomes a priority. Shipwreck Island gives visitors the chance to have some refreshing fun in the hot sun.

“It’s just a way to cool off and there’s always something fun to do,” said one of these park visitors.

Shipwreck Island’s daily summer operating schedule ends on August 10th, as the school year starts back up the following week.