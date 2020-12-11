Shipping tips to avoid package delays over the holidays

CALLAWAY Fla. (WMBB) — Packing shipping and mailing, some of Santa’s helpers at the UPS store are getting ready for the Christmas season.

The sooner you ship your packages, the better; it is the busiest time of the year for shipping companies across the country.

One might compare UPS stores across the country as the second busiest place during the holidays; Santa’s north pole workshop is the first, of course.

“As close to a good job as he does,” said Callaway UPS Store Owner Scott Cornell.

Cornell said Dec. 14 and 15 will be among the busiest shipping days of the year. Residents like Cheryl Craze are not taking any chances with delivery delays.

“Devastated if they did not get it in time,” said Craze.

Craze shipped her granddaughter’s Christmas gifts Thursday to beat the holiday rush.

“Yes, I came here early to make sure they get them in time, and they will get them next week, they said,” said Craze.

Cornell is already seeing shipping trends 25% higher this holiday season. He believes the increase is due to the pandemic, with fewer people wanting to travel for the holidays.

“We prefer you just bring packages in unboxed because then we can pack it and ship it, so it is carefully packed and gets to the destination in one piece,” said Cornell.

He said the last day to ship a package and guarantee delivery by Christmas day is December 23. Some other shipping deadlines are as followed based on UPS store websites: