The headliners for the Sandjam Music Festival were announced Tuesday.

Shinedown will headline Friday. The Struts, Rival Sons and Magic City Hippies will also play.

On Saturday 311 will headline. They will be joined by Judah & the Lion, Skillet, and Heritage.

On Sunday Weezer will headline. AJR, Manchester Orchestra and White Reaper will also play.

The festival is scheduled for April 24 in Panama City Beach. For more information visit sandjamfest.com