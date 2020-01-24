LIVE NOW /
Sheriff’s Office warns of scams

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford warned residents of several scams in the area.

One of them is Publisher Clearing House scam.

“The scammer(s) asks for personal identification information, such as your bank account numbers, in order to deposit your “winnings” into your account,” investigators wrote in a news release.

Another is known as the IRS scam.

The suspect “claims that someone has used your personal identification. They ask for your bank account number and/or ask for you to purchase gift cards and call them back to provide them the gift card numbers in order to ‘pay off your taxes owed from last year,'” officials wrote.

Anyone who has questions about these scams is asked to call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 747-4700.

