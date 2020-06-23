Bay County Commissioner arrested

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — According to records filed with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Bay County Commissioner Keith Baker was arrested Tuesday.

Baker is charged with a public order crime – bid tampering by a public servant, fraud – public servant falsifying official documents and fraud – employee not getting worker’s comp insurance.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is joining with other state and federal agencies to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

News 13 will be carrying the news conference online and on air.