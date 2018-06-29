Sheriff: Sandy Beach Trespassers Will Not Be Arrested

Walton County, Fla. - Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson released a statement Friday announcing that his deputies will not arrest beachgoers who may be trespassing while on the beaches in South Walton.

Adkinson was forced to respond to the issue after a change in Florida law forces communities to treat all beachfront property like private property.

Adkinson said the state attorney's office has confirmed that trespassing on a beach would not result in a successful prosecution.

"From my standpoint, it would be unethical to order my deputies to make an arrest when I know there is no chance of prosecution," he said. "It honestly opens this office to litigation."

He added that deputies will work with people on both sides of the issue going forward.

"We're going to do our best to educate people," Adkinson said in a statement released on YouTube. "We're going to do our best to mediate and work with the parties involved."

You can watch the full statement here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4j_k6bvMCBc&t=178s