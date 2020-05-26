Sheriff: Panama City man shoots, kills home invader

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Update 12:50 p.m.:

“The Bay County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at about 6:05 am on Tuesday, May 26th in reference to a home invasion burglary,” officials wrote in a news release. “Deputies responded to 2307 Mound Avenue in Panama City, to find a man, sho, on the floor inside the home.

EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The residents, an elderly man, and his wife, told deputies that the husband had been outside in front of the home when he saw the man walking down the street, acting erratically. He was screaming and swearing, and, according to witnesses.

The man walked down the husband’s driveway and approached the husband. The husband then went inside to get away from the man.

The stranger then followed, beating on the door to the house. Later busting in the glass door and breaking in.

The stranger knocked the wife to the ground and began beating her on the head. The husband stated he felt he could not physically stop the intruder so he went upstairs to get his firearm.

He shot the firearm multiple times, ending the threat, deputies wrote.

The wife was taken by EMS to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

They have identified the intruder as Nathan Jerrell Edwards, 31.

According to BCSO officials, the couple who were victimized by the home invasion this morning are not locals. They are from Georgia and were renting the residence for a short stay.

Previous story:

A Panama City man shot and killed another man who was ‘acting erratically,’ broke through his front door and attacked a woman inside his home, according to Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.

The incident happened at about 6 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Mound Avenue near 23rd Street.

Sheriff Ford said the man ran upstairs in his home and grabbed a firearm as the other man was attacking the woman downstairs.

He said the man then shot at the attacker and killed him.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital where she was in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.