Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf & Spa Resort is back “Open For Biz”

As we have seen in an earlier edition of Open For Biz. We know the golf course at Bay Point is already open for biz. Now, the rest of the Sheraton resort and it’s properties are back open for biz as well.

We start with the hotel and conference center. After a ten month recovery the conference center and hotel are back open and fully operational.

They have 200 brand new luxury guestrooms, 3 restaurants, 3 pools, fitness room with bay views, a private beach and 60,000sq.ft of meeting space.

While staying at the hotel you have access to Flip Flops pool side restaurant or take a walk along their boardwalk out to Pelicans, a water side restaurant.

Jean Capps, General Manager of the Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf and Spa Resort said, the support getting back open has been fantastic.

She went on to say, ”The support from our local community grand lagoon the panama city beach in beach chamber of commerce the commissioner and visitors bureau not to mention businesses around the area from around the state in from around the country that are wanting to to be able to bring business to this area and help those that have been affected the most.”

While on the resort you will also have the opportunity to visit the Serenity Spa at Sheraton that is now back open for biz as well.

They offer so many ways to ease your body, mind, and spirit. Including soothing facials, Swedish massages, and classic manicures and pedicures.

Britt Williams Director of Serenity Spa said, she could tell right away the community was ready for them to re-open their doors.

Britt said, “We had like over 400 people at our grand opening so that’s a great turn out we have a lot of community support we have our locals planning holiday christmas parties there we are going to launch a vip program that everyone’s anxious about so that’s great we have our products just a lot of community support.”

For more info about the spa call 236-6028

