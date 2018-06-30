Shelters Close in Eastpoint; Community Efforts Continue

EASTPOINT, Fla. - A wildfire in Eastpoint left 36 homes destroyed and dozens of people displaced Sunday night. State official say the cause was a prescribed burn.

Friday morning the Eastpoint Church of God shut down their shelter and moved donations to the firehouse to act as a distribution center. They said while most people found temporary housing, there's a long recovery road ahead.

"It sounded like a train or something coming, just the roar of the fire you could hear it closer and closer," Eastpoint resident Robert Thompson describes the fire that burned a trailer, boat, and other yard equipment.

Luckily Thompson's home is still standing, unlike dozens of other burned to ground.

"I've never lived in a community where people have come together when something like this happens any more than they do here," said Thompson.

It's all hands on deck in Eastpoint as the community comes together to help out those who lost everything.

"The people need so much more than material things, they need prayers and emotional support as well," said volunteer Joan Little.

Shelters closed Friday morning as most people made temporary living arrangements.

"It's 4th of July and some of these people who lived in hotels are being kicked out because of the holiday which is another obstacle we have to overcome," said Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith.

People from the state's Chief Financial Office of Jimmy Patronis were back Friday helping victims file claims of up to $5,000 for temporary housing, food and clothing needs. But money for a new home is still up in the air.

"I think the state could move a little quicker for the people who lost everything to get their money," said Thompson.

"The state funding may be slow to come so it's good we are able to do some stuff, like here a family of 11, 6 children, she is talking about going back out there and setting up a tent. That's unacceptable, we have to do better than that," said Sheriff Smith.

Overnight shelters may be closed but the community's support is far from over. People continue to drop off donations and checks.

To donate visit: https://www.gofundme.com/eastpoint-fire-victim-relief-fund