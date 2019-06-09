Shark safety tips Video

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. -- It's not everyday you'd see a shark in the water in Panama City Beach, but in the last few weeks residents and tourists have seen a couple of them. What do you do if you find yourself face to face with one of these animals?

Dr. John Carlson, a Research Biologist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, explains.

" The chances of being bitten or attacked by a shark are extremely rare, " said Carlson.

He says shark attacks are usually the result of a shark mistaking humans for prey, and he has a few tips to avoid them in the water:

- Avoid swimming in the water during times of the day such as dawn and dusk when the visibility is lower.

- Don't swim in areas of the water where visibility is poor or cloudy.

- If you see large schools of fish swimming by, move out of the water.

- Don't swim near people who are fishing.

If you do see a shark nearby, " remain calm, " said Carlson. " The animal is not there hunting you, the animal is just in its natural environment. Just slowly and calmly leave the water. "

He says, however, that this is a very rare occurance .