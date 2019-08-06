New shark comes to Sharky’s

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A brand new 4,000 lb shark is once again greeting visitors at Sharky’s Beachfront Restaurant.

During Hurricane Michael, a great white was ripped out of its place. Owners said that shark had been part of the restaurant since it opened in the 1980s.

“It’s obviously just an icon in Panama City Beach,” said Sharky’s Owner Michael Bennett. It’s just a restful place for people to come and hang out and get out of their woes and worries.”

Tuesday, the shark was replaced and is now greeting restaurant visitors.