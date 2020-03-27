LIVE NOW /
Sgt. Kevin Kight remembered 15 years after killed in line of duty

Family and friends of Sgt. Kevin Kight are remembering the former Panama City Beach police sergeant on the anniversary of his death.

Friday, March 27, marks 15 years since Kight was killed in the line of duty, while conducting a routine traffic stop during spring break in 2005.

Every year, the Panama City Beach community comes together on March 27 to remember Sgt. Kight and the impact he had.

However, the Panama City Beach Police Department announced they have canceled this year’s memorial service due to government orders surrounding COVID-19.

Family describes Kight as one to always light up a room and become friends with anyone he encountered. 

A memorial lies on the ground where Kight was killed on Front Beach Road and Richard Jackson Blvd. in Panama City Beach.

