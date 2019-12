WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A sought after sexual predator is back behind bars in Walton County.

Deputies there say Michael Alford, 35, fled his DeFuniak springs address on West Beach Drive back in November.

Alford had a no contact order for his previous address on Simpson Court, also in DeFuniak Springs.

Alford is currently in custody at the Walton County jail.