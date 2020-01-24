LIVE NOW /
Sex offender sentenced to 25 years in prison

Xsavian “Rozay” Cromartie

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was sentenced on Friday after being convicted of multiple charges in a sex battery case.

Xsavian “Rozay” Cromartie was found guilty as charged by a jury of lewd and lascivious battery, lewd and lascivious molestation, and lewd and lascivious exhibition. 

Prosecutors said he molested a girl in December of 2016 when she was 12-years-old. The victim testified that she was afraid to disclose at the time.  About 18 months later the victim disclosed to a friend who encouraged her to tell a teacher, who immediately notified law enforcement, prosecutors wrote in a news release.

Circuit Judge Dustin Stephenson sentenced Cromartie to a total of 25 years in prison, followed by 5 years of sex offender probation. Cromartie was designated a sexual offender.

