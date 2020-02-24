LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Midday

Sex battery suspect sentenced to 8 life sentences

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Robert Lafayette Houston

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man was sentenced to eight life sentences after beinf convicted of eight counts of sexual battery.

Robert Lafayette Houston, IV, was accused of sexual battery on the victim when she was 10 and 11 years old. The jury heard that these incidents were not isolated and continued until she was an adult, prosecutors wrote in a news release.

Due to the Rules of Evidence, the State was not able to present evidence of prior sex crimes committed by Houston, prosecutors added. Investigators are aware of 4 other young girls he had sexually abused in the past.

This case was investigated by Lt. Jeremy Mathis with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Barbara Beasley and Assistant State Attorney Ian Gray.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

PCBFR talks Beach Safety heading into March

Thumbnail for the video titled "PCBFR talks Beach Safety heading into March"

GCSC Gulf-Franklin Campus to host a 5K

Thumbnail for the video titled "GCSC Gulf-Franklin Campus to host a 5K"

Home Dabbler talks edible plants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Dabbler talks edible plants"

Black History Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black History Parade"

pcb mardi gras

Thumbnail for the video titled "pcb mardi gras"

Recovery Conference for timber industry in PCB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovery Conference for timber industry in PCB"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.