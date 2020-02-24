Sex battery suspect sentenced to 8 life sentences

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man was sentenced to eight life sentences after beinf convicted of eight counts of sexual battery.

Robert Lafayette Houston, IV, was accused of sexual battery on the victim when she was 10 and 11 years old. The jury heard that these incidents were not isolated and continued until she was an adult, prosecutors wrote in a news release.

Due to the Rules of Evidence, the State was not able to present evidence of prior sex crimes committed by Houston, prosecutors added. Investigators are aware of 4 other young girls he had sexually abused in the past.

This case was investigated by Lt. Jeremy Mathis with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Barbara Beasley and Assistant State Attorney Ian Gray.