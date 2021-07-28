Sewing for Missions helps kids in crisis situations

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Donna Guterman is the wife of the interim pastor for First Presbyterian Church in Jackson County and she is the one who started “Sewing for Missions” at First Presbyterian.

“Since I was going to be coming with him, I thought it’d be something to do, and these ladies came and started helping make the animals, and stuff the animals and crochet and knit,” said Guterman.

The ladies in “Sewing for Missions” meet every Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. and sew as many stuffed animals and dolls as they can.

In their free time, they also knit and crochet tiny hats.

“Baby hats will be given to the Marianna Hospital and the animals and stuffed dolls will go to first responders to go to children that might need some comfort,” said Guterman.

Guterman said since she started the group in April, they’ve sewn dozens of animals and dolls.

Betty Pettis had been a part of the group since it began. She said her favorite part of meeting every Wednesday is thinking about the child’s face when he or she receives the homemade gift.

“I’ve got great-grandchildren and I love making things for them, so I think of them when I’m doing this,” said Pettis.

Anyone is welcome to join the group by simply showing up. There is only one requirement once you get there.

“We make sure all of the animals are smiling because everybody needs a smile,” said Guterman.