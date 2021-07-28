Sewing for Missions helps kids in crisis situations

News
Posted: / Updated:

Jackson County group sews animals and knits hats for kids in crisis situations.

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Donna Guterman is the wife of the interim pastor for First Presbyterian Church in Jackson County and she is the one who started “Sewing for Missions” at First Presbyterian.

“Since I was going to be coming with him, I thought it’d be something to do, and these ladies came and started helping make the animals, and stuff the animals and crochet and knit,” said Guterman.

The ladies in “Sewing for Missions” meet every Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. and sew as many stuffed animals and dolls as they can.

In their free time, they also knit and crochet tiny hats.

“Baby hats will be given to the Marianna Hospital and the animals and stuffed dolls will go to first responders to go to children that might need some comfort,” said Guterman.

Guterman said since she started the group in April, they’ve sewn dozens of animals and dolls.

Betty Pettis had been a part of the group since it began. She said her favorite part of meeting every Wednesday is thinking about the child’s face when he or she receives the homemade gift.

“I’ve got great-grandchildren and I love making things for them, so I think of them when I’m doing this,” said Pettis.

Anyone is welcome to join the group by simply showing up. There is only one requirement once you get there.

“We make sure all of the animals are smiling because everybody needs a smile,” said Guterman.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

More buildings evacuated in South Florida one month after Surfside condo collapse

COVID-19 cases rising across the country; Florida now has 20% of cases in US

Bonifay budget hoping to balance

The City of Lynn Haven considering stormwater assessment for fiscal year 2022

Lynn Haven officials still working to change special events permit ordinance

Panama City approves millage rate proposal

More Local News

Don't Miss