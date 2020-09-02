Sewer line causes a portion of Harrison Ave to sink

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Many had to find a new route home Tuesday as a portion of Harrison Ave caved in swallowing both lanes.

Between 19th street and 23rd street on Harrison Ave, both lanes caved in causing a hole bigger than a car tire.

Bay County city officals said this hole was caused by a sewer line that is under the roadway.

Panama City Police were on the scene re-directing traffic, to make sure everyone driving on the roadway stayed safe, with the concern the cave-in could grow.

If you live at the Spring Valley Apartments, you can still access the complex from the 23rd street direction.

The road closure on Harrison Ave will continue until the cave in is completely filled in.