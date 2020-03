PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) -- It was an exciting morning at Bay High School on Tuesday, as a long-awaited project in the community finally took off; Bay District Schools officials broke ground on the new Bay High STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) building after years of planning.

"I'm really excited that things are finally moving forward," said Bay High student and Student Government Association Secretary, Wesley Littleton, who has been waiting a long time for this moment. "This whole week, building up to this event we've been seeing them moving dirt around and shoveling and getting it ready and it's just really exciting that things are finally moving forward after so long."