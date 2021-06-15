Several events taking place in Panama City leading up to Juneteenth

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Juneteenth is this Saturday and several local organizations have planned a week full of festivities. The events kicked off tonight.

Minority PC, the Northwest Florida Minority Business Chamber, the Lead Coalition, and others are hosting movie nights throughout the week.

Tuesday’s took place in Millville at the Watson Bayou Waterfront Park. There will also be a movie night on Wednesday at St. Andrews Park at 7:00 p.m. Another will be held Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in Glenwood.

On Friday and Saturday, the organizations will host a festival and parade full of live music.

“We have 28 vendors that are gonna be there, we have a couple of dance teams, such as Dance Craze and Xylo Dance Studio, we have some spoken word artists that’ll be there. We have live music from True Soul and Concrete Soul that’s going to perform throughout the day,” said Tony Bosstick, an event coordinator.

Bostick says it’s important to recognize this day of freedom together especially after the year the community has had due to COVID.

For more information on all of the events, head to Minority PC’s website at www.Minoritypc.Org.