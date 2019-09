PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City structure suffers severe damage after a fire breaks out last night around 8 p.m.

It happened on West 11th Street in a complex that housed seven adults.

As the Panama City Fire Department arrived on the scene, they say a one story single family home was 50% up in flames due to an accidental cooking fire.

Crew members quickly put out the fire and there were no threats to surrounding structures.

Red Cross is helping the displaced residents at this time.