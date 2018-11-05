Seven out of 300 People Receive Blue Tarps in Port St. Joe

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. - Hundreds of roofs in Gulf County are damaged and local leaders have said not enough people have tarps on their homes. Project Blue Roof has been working all over the area to put tarps on damaged roofs.

Port St. Joe commissioners said around 300 people signed up for a blue tarp and only seven have been helped. The city said protecting what's inside people's homes is a must. On Thursday commissioners spoke with Project Blue Roof representatives emphasizing that these numbers must increase.

"We're here to support our citizens I mean give me the blue plastic, I'll climb a roof, I mean we need to see this program work, and it may be a lack of contractors, maybe the US Army Core needs to send other guys out to do the roofing," said David Ashbrook, Port St. Joe commissioner.

The city said they hope to discuss the issue at Tuesday's commission meeting.



