YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — At least one person was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after a serious crash on Highway 20 in Bay County.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the crash happened in Youngstown on Highway 20 near Country Oaks Lane shortly before 8 a.m. The crash caused a roadblock and the cause of the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.