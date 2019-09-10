September full moon rising on Friday the 13th

A nearly full Harvest Moon is seen on October 04, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Those of us who are superstitious normally try to avoid anything associated with Friday the 13th, but one thing you won’t be able to avoid this year is the full moon.

The Farmers’ Almanac says this moon is considered the Full Harvest Moon and normally occurs in September, closest to the autumnal equinox, but has been known to rise on a crisp fall night in October from time to time.

The last time a full moon rose on Friday the 13th was October 13, 2000. The next won’t happen again until August 13, 2049.

On average we see a full moon land on Friday the 13th roughly every 20 years, according to the Almanac.

Technically speaking, the moon won’t officially be 100% visible until 12:33am in Eastern Time Zones, which would be the 14th, but who’s counting?

The other time zones: Central, Mountain and Pacific, will see the actual full moon rising on the 13th.