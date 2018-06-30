Seniors Sign Up for Alert Bay at the Bay County Council of Aging

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - It's more important than ever to be informed in times of severe weather or perhaps when there's road closures or police looking for a suspect. That's why Bay County officials urge people to sign up for their emergency notification system Alert Bay. Today Bay County Emergency Services spent time at the Bay County Council of Aging to help people sign up to Alert Bay.

A few weeks ago they held a disaster preparedness seminar at the council of aging and found many of the folks there needed help with technology to sign up. About 50 seniors signed up for Alert Bay throughout the morning.

"For a population that might be in their homes, maybe they aren't watching TV to get an alert over the television, don't have a cell phone to get an alert, we can get their home number and they can get a phone call and they can get notice of any impending danger around them," said Emergency Management Division Chief Joby Smith.

Emergency officials urge everyone to sign up especially now that we are in hurricane season.

To sign up visit alertbay.org