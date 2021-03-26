Senators respond to local FEMA frustrations

Some buildings at Rosenwald High School still need to be repaired two and a half years after Hurricane Michael.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Earlier this week News 13 told you how several local leaders are frustrated with FEMA over the slow recovery from Hurricane Michael.

Some of them, most vocally Bay District Superintendent Bill Husfelt, said the agency’s bureaucracy has caused major problems getting the necessary funding to rebuild schools and other government buildings.

“Think about your worst insurance experience, multiply it by 100 times and you might be where we are with FEMA right now,” Husfelt said.

FEMA responded with a statement saying, “FEMA is working closely with our state, county, and local partners to reimburse all eligible hurricane recovery costs for Hurricane Michael,” they wrote. “FEMA will provide all eligible assistance to these applicants while being good stewards for the taxpayers. In implementing the Public Assistance program, FEMA is as flexible as possible, but we must follow laws, regulations, and policies. Our primary goal when making program determinations and decisions is to provide all eligible costs allowed under the law. If applicants disagree with FEMA’s decision there is a process to appeal.”

Now, Senator Marco Rubio and Senator Rick Scott are weighing in.

“The damage caused by Hurricane Michael was catastrophic,” Rubio said in a statement to News 13. “It is completely unacceptable that the federal bureaucracy is slow walking the distribution of critical resources and grinding the recovery to a halt. FEMA leadership needs to answer for its failure to work with our local communities.”

Scott also released a statement saying, “Senator Rick Scott has continuously worked to make sure Floridians and our Panhandle communities receive the resources they need to recover and return to their normal lives, just as he did as Governor. Our Panhandle communities have come a long way – but there is still much to do. Senator Scott will keep working with federal, state and local partners to make sure much-needed aid is delivered to impacted communities so they can rebuild stronger than ever.”