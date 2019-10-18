Senator Rubio concerned with status of Marianna prison

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–After Hurricane Michael, the Federal Correctional Institution in Marianna was shut down. One year later and it is still not functional–displacing employees and hurting the local economy.

​FCI Marianna is managed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.​ In the past, the prison has been Marianna’s largest utility customer.

​”Their utility bill ran around $75-80,000 a month. That’s for their water, their wastewater and their gas. Right now, their bill is around $10,000 a month,” said Kim Applewhite, Marianna City Clerk and Finance Director.

In February, the Bureau of Prisons informed Senator Marco Rubio that the prison would be reopened by December of 2019. Then they pushed it to August of 2020.​

​”If it goes into another fiscal year, we’re gonna have to continue to cut every way we can…possibly use city reserves to continue to function,” said Applewhite.

Senator Rubio is also concerned. The Senator reached out to the Bureau of Prisons himself. The Senator wrote a letter asking for updates on repair efforts and a more accurate time frame for when the prison will reopen.​

​

Currently, some workers are being relocated for work. Some have been sent as far as Mississippi.​

Marianna City Manager, Jim Dean, says the city’s economy is taking a huge hit.

“It is part of our community not only because we provide services but also our citizens work there. Not being open creates a hole in our community, displaced workforce, and lost revenue which is expected to be over $1 million at this time,” Dean said.

​The loss of revenue from the prison forced the city to set strict budgets for the fiscal year.

“We had to make substantial cuts in our capital outlay, no raises were given, bare bone minimum increase in expenditures because of the major impact that the prison had on the city’s financial statements,” Applewhite said.​

News 13 has reached out to FCI Marianna for an update but has not heard back at this time.​