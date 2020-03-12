Senator Rick Scott self- quarantines

FILE – In this Jan. 17, 2019, file photo, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., discusses the government shutdown during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Scott was never told in 2016 when he was Florida’s governor that Russian hackers had gained access to voter databases in two Florida counties ahead of the presidential election, he said Sunday, July 28, 2019, on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Senator Rick Scott announced Thursday afternoon he has self-quarantined after having potential contact with a Brazilian delegation member who tested positive for Coronavirus.

His office released this statement to the media: “My office was alerted today by the Brazilian Embassy that a member of President Bolsonaro’s delegation tested positive for Coronavirus. On Monday, I met with the President in Miami, and while I do not believe I interacted with the infected person, that individual was in the same room as me. The Embassy said the person had no symptoms leading up to or the day of the conference. After consulting with the Senate’s attending physician and my personal doctor, I have been told that my risk is low, and I don’t need to take a test or quarantine. However, the health and safety of the American people is my focus and I have made the decision to self-quarantine in an abundance of caution. I am feeling healthy and not experiencing any symptoms at this time. I will still be working on my plan to combat Coronavirus and protect American families, and my offices in D.C. and throughout the state will still be fully operational to help Floridians.”

Scott also had a press conference scheduled for Thursday that has since been canceled. At the press conference, Senator Scott planned to announce his legislation to expand access to Coronavirus testing.

This legislation would direct the CDC to reimburse states for the costs incurred to setup and run as many mobile testing sites as possible – see more in Senator Scott’s remarks as prepared for delivery HERE.