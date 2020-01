WASHINGTON DC — Senator Marco Rubio weighed in on the ongoing conflict with Iran in a video statement released Tuesday.

“There’s not anything happening here towards a war, there’s not talk of invading Iran, there’s no talk of Desert Storm III, the President has been very clear, our position is pretty straight forward,” Rubio said.

He added that the president’s military will only respond if attacked by Iran.

Further military action “is not in our hands, it’s in the Iranian’s hands,” Rubio said.