Senator Gainer responds to worries of housing crisis

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Last year, Hurricane Michael rocked the Panhandle and left Bay County in a housing crisis. Ultimately, hurting the economy and driving residents out of the area.



The lack of housing along with population loss has left many questioning the future of Bay County.



As we approach the one-year anniversary of the storm, people are still struggling to not only pay for housing, but also finding it at all.



But, government officials and local leaders remain optimistic.



Senator George Gainer says the housing crisis will improve very soon.



“The state has allocated over $200 million for affordable housing so as soon as we can get the affordable housing top units ready, and located, and situated with the help of the citizens and the county, we’re going to be able to do quite a bit for the people that have been displaced,” said George Gainer, Senator for Florida’s District 2.



Senator Gainer says it’s important to look at how far the area has come since last year.



While housing may be an ongoing issue, he believes recovery takes time.