Sen. George Gainer remembers commissioner Mike Nelson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – Panama City police announced former county commissioner, Mike Nelson, has died unexpectedly.

Nelson served on the Bay County board of commissioners from 2004 until 2016.

He acted as the representative for the District 1 seat and even served as chairman of the board several times.

Prior to 2004, Nelson also served as a member of the Panama City commission.

Senator George Gainer who has served the board alongside Nelson and has known him since their days in Bay High School emphasized the commissioner’s care and love for the area.

“He spent his whole life serving the city and the county. He dearly loved Bay County and he dearly loved the city of Panama City. He was a good public servant, he never did anything that he didn’t think was right for Bay County and I appreciated that,” said Gainer.

Police responded to Nelson’s home on Saturday morning.