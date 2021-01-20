Security and safety remains top priority at state capitol

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–As we welcome the new President of the United States of America, law enforcement agencies across the state are in high gear. Federal, state, and local agencies have been working together to keep everyone safe following the January 6th attack on the nation’s Capitol.

While no threats have been reported thus far today in Tallahassee, an increased security presence is still imminent. United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, Lawrence Keefe, believes Florida is extremely secure at this time.

He says it’s all thanks to the continuous effort from our law enforcement officers.

“We’ve seen an extraordinary level of camaraderie, coordination, and partnership and that will continue. It will not simply end today. We will determine the appropriate level in collaboration with our partners of law enforcement presence. But careful monitoring is going to continue to happen to make sure no one is caught off guard,” said Keefe.

Keefe says an increased security presence in Tallahassee will continue so long as they see fit. He says everyone is allowed to have their own views but they must remain lawful.