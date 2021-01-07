Section of Highway 90 closed after fatal crash in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A fatal crash at Highway 90 and Linda Lane in DeFuniak Springs shut down traffic in the area Thursday morning.

“Fatal crash Highway 90 and Linda Lane in DeFuniak Springs. Walton County Sheriff’s Office is on scene diverting traffic down Kings Lake Road and Woodyard Road,” Walton County Fire Rescue officials wrote on their Facebook page. “Please be advised the roadway will be closed for several hours. Expect delays or seek alternate routes. We will update this post when the roadway is clear.”

The crash is under investigation.

